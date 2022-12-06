Governor suspends Pickens councilman indicted on child sex crime

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor of South Carolina suspended a Pickens City councilman accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

Donald McKinney, 75, was arrested in October and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, McKinney groped and performed oral sex on a victim who was between ages 14 and 16.

He was indicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order after the indictment, suspending McKinney from office until he is “formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”

Below is the full executive order released by the Governor’s office:

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for more information on the indictment.

