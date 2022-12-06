Judge declares man who disappeared from industrial plant legally dead

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of 20-year-old Alex Burrell, who disappeared back in May, received closure after a judge declared he was dead as a result of an industrial action on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Burrell was reported missing on May 5, 2022 and he was last seen working at an industrial plant in Spartanburg.

Representatives with the Hodge and Langley law firm said they believe Burrell was trying to clear debris from a machine while it was in operation and fell into the shredder resulting in his death.

The representatives said the family can now have a funeral or memorial to grieve properly after the ruling.

“It’s extremely important you can’t have closure until you have some finality of ruling and this brings a lot of peace to the family,” said Charles Hodge.

After the judge ruling, the family is looking to pursue a worker’s compensation suit, according to the law firm. They also said a third-party action could also be filed which would look at the manufacturer to determine if the shredder was safe for its purpose.

Hodge also said this entire situation could have been avoided.

“But I really think that this whole situation could have been a whole lot safer if the manufacturer stepped in and designed a proper safety platform,” said Hodge.

