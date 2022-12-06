Man arrested after using force to inappropriately touch a minor, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was following an investigation that revealed he inappropriately touched a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into an incident started on Oct. 11.

Deputies said it was determined that 58-year-old Darryl Roger Talley used physical force to inappropriately touch a minor in October 2019, according to arrest warrants.

Talley was arrested and booked in the Oconee County Detention Center at around 1:37 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct - third degree charges.

He was released after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

