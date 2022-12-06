Mayfield claimed by Los Angeles Rams

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Baker Mayfield is heading for his third team in his career, officially claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday, December 6.

The former first overall draft pick was released by the Carolina Panthers Monday. He appeared in seven games with the team this year and requested his release after Sam Darnold recently beat him out for the starting spot.

Mayfield logged a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a career-low 57% of his pass attempts.

The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract.

