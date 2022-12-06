Mayfield claimed by Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Baker Mayfield is heading for his third team in his career, officially claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday, December 6.

The former first overall draft pick was released by the Carolina Panthers Monday. He appeared in seven games with the team this year and requested his release after Sam Darnold recently beat him out for the starting spot.

Mayfield logged a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a career-low 57% of his pass attempts.

The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract.

