Mike Pence heads to the Midlands for book signing and fireside chat

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Midlands as part of a book tour. On Dec. 6 Pence will travel to the Palmetto State as part of the book tour for his book ‘So Help Me God’

Organizers said stops on the route include Rock Hill for a fireside chat and a book signing at the Garden Sanctuary Church of God at 12:15 p.m.

He will visit Blythewood for a book signing at Village Church at 6 p.m.

"So Help Me God" made the New York Times Best Sellers List! So Grateful to Everyone taking in our story of Faith, Family and Public Service! Thank You America!



Order Your Copy Today: https://t.co/dIbvpaZtaj pic.twitter.com/VF9XP1hP3y — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 25, 2022

