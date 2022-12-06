Mike Pence heads to the Midlands for book signing and fireside chat

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Midlands as part of a book tour. On Dec. 6 Pence will travel to the Palmetto State as part of the book tour for his book ‘So Help Me God’

Organizers said stops on the route include Rock Hill for a fireside chat and a book signing at the Garden Sanctuary Church of God at 12:15 p.m.

He will visit Blythewood for a book signing at Village Church at 6 p.m.

