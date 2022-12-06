Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday evening.

Police said the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Forest Street and West Saint John Street on Dec. 5.

Officers said a man was walking south on North Forest, attempting to cross the road, when he was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. The truck was traveling east on West Saint John Street when the crash happened.

Officers said based on the investigation the driver had the right of way and no charges will be filed against the driver.

When officers arrived to the scene the man was lying in the road not breathing.

First aid was administered by EMS responders but the man passed away at the scene, police said.

The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.

