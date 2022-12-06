Polls open for U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls opened Tuesday morning in Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff election.

Voters will decide if Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock will win reelection or lose his seat to Republican Herschel Walker - a race that will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

In November’s General Election, neither Warnock nor Walker obtained 50 percent of the vote.

Warnock, a preacher and Georgia’s first Black senator, was elected to the seat in 2021. He voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Walker, a former professional athlete, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

If Walker wins in the runoff election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote for issues in the Senate.

Both candidates have been embroiled in controversy.

Two women came forward this fall accusing pro-life Walker of encouraging and paying for their abortions in the 90s and early 2000s. He has called the allegations a lie. Walker’s son, a conservative social media influencer, has spoken out against his campaign.

Warnock’s ex-wife has accused him of failing to render court-ordered custody and child support while seeking reelection. Walker also accused Warnock and his church of evicting low-income tenants, something Warnock’s campaign says was not carried out.

Georgia has already seen a record-breaking turnout of early voters for the runoff election.

The candidate with the most votes in Tuesday’s runoff will win. Stay with FOX Carolina for election results as polls close.

