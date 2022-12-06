Prisma Health announces passing of facility dog who made “incredible impact”

Vivi
Vivi(Jennifer Wakefield | Prisma Health)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that Vivi, one of the eight facility dogs at Prisma Health, passed away in the early morning of December 4, 2022.

Officials said Vivi passed away following a battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with lymphoma on September 20, 2022, just after celebrating her 8th birthday.

Prisma Health described Vivi’s impact in a post on social media by saying, “since arriving to work at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in 2015, Vivi has been a rock, comfort, distraction, and loyal companion for so many kids and families walking through hard times. She witnessed incredible bravery through the fight of their lives. She is written in so many stories and has a special place in children’s hearts all over the Upstate.”

According to officials, those wishing to honor Vivi can donate to the Prisma Health Canine F.E.T.C.H. Unit in her memory by texting”Lovevivi” to 41444 or visiting Prisma Health-Upstate.

