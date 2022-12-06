Sean Kingston to headline show at music venue in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sean Kingston is heading to Greenville this January to perform at The Foundry at Judson Mill, the venue announced.

The Foundry at Judson Mill, formerly known as Cowboy Up, said the show will be on January 14, 2023.

Joining Kingston is DJ Apollo & DJ Payne.

According to officials, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

