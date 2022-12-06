Sean Kingston to headline show at music venue in Greenville

Sean Kingston performs live on stage at "The World's Biggest Sleep Out" event at The Rose Bowl...
Sean Kingston performs live on stage at "The World's Biggest Sleep Out" event at The Rose Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)(Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sean Kingston is heading to Greenville this January to perform at The Foundry at Judson Mill, the venue announced.

The Foundry at Judson Mill, formerly known as Cowboy Up, said the show will be on January 14, 2023.

Joining Kingston is DJ Apollo & DJ Payne.

According to officials, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

