Showers continue as temperatures begin to climb

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Keep the umbrella close by throughout the week, but you can break out the t-shirts as well.

First Alert Headlines

Isolated to scattered showers common the rest of the week

Unseasonably warm through Friday

Cooler for the weekend

Fog is building in across the Upstate and foothills of North Carolina Tuesday evening and hangs around into Wednesday morning. A dense fog advisory is in place overnight through 10 AM because of low visibilities. Remember to take slow on the roads, give yourself plenty of space between you and vehicle ahead and use the low beams when driving in the fog.

Dense fog advisory through 10 AM (Fox Carolina)

A cold air wedge in place across the eastern parts of the mountains and the Upstate gradually erodes overnight. So for the areas in the wedge, temperatures overnight gradually creep up while in the far western mountains, temperatures drop a little. This we all wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

The warm front moves north of the area by Wednesday giving us unseasonably warm weather the rest of the week. But we also keep the unsettled weather going. Rain chances on Wednesday morning are focused in the mountains as an area of rain moves in from the north and west, sagging south through the early part of the day. The rain becomes more scattered into the afternoon, and there’s also a chance for a few showers across the Upstate in the afternoon.

Rain in the mountains in the morning, scattered across the area in the afternoon (Fox Carolina)

Highs on Wednesday jump well into the 60s and even nearing 70 and we see the same warm temperatures again on Thursday. The warmth lingers through Friday before temperatures cool back to the 50s to low 60s on Saturday and even cooler for Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers will remain in the forecast through Friday as well, before we finally sneak in a dry day on Saturday.

Unseasonably warm with scattered showers (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.