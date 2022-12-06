Silver Alert issued for missing Asheville man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a missing elderly man in Asheville.

Police said 70-year-old Wilburn Kilpatrick was last seen walking from a location in the 200 block of Westwood Place toward the Ingles on Haywood Road.

Kilpatrick is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He is bald with a white beard and mustache.

FOX Carolina is working to obtain a picture of Kilpatrick.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and Tar Heels hat.

Anyone with information on Kilpatrick’s whereabouts should call Asheville Police Department at (828) 782-1582.

