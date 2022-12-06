Supreme Court to hear NC voting rights case Moore v. Harper

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - On Wednesday the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Moore v. Harper, a controversial voting rights case from North Carolina.

The case is centered around a debate over independent state legislature theory. Supporters of the theory, including N.C. Speaker of the House Rep. Tim Moore, say the U.S. Constitution protects the right of state legislatures to make rules about federal congressional elections without intervention by state courts.

Critics say it is a misinterpretation of the Constitution’s Elections Cause, calling Moore v. Harper a “power grab” that allows for voter suppression and extreme, unchecked gerrymandering.

SCOTUS agreed in June to hear arguments in the case. Conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have voiced support for independent state legislature theory.

Justice Alito wrote in March that the question is one of “great national importance” and the sooner it can be resolved, the better.

Former federal judge Michael Luttig called Moore v. Harper “the single most important case on American democracy - and for American democracy - in the nation’s history.”

Opponents of Moore v. Harper including Common Cause North Carolina and the League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday outside Asheville City Hall to discuss the possible impacts of the case on North Carolina voters.

