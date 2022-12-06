TRAFFIC: Streets closed for Spartanburg’s Dickens of a Christmas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a big night for the city of Spartanburg. Thousands will head out for Dickens of a Christmas which means several street closures.

The streets of downtown Spartanburg will be filled with music, vendors, and horse drawn carriage rides Tuesday, Dec. 6. Drivers should be prepared to take alternate routes heading and leaving work.

Here’s a list of streets that will be closed:

Dickens of a Christmas begins at 6 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m.

