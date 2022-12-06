Woman dies weeks after being hit crossing Asheville road

Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman weeks after she was injured.

On Nov. 11, police said Stacie Ramsey was struck by a van crossing the roadway near the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek Road. She was transported to Mission Hospital where she passed away on Dec. 1.

Police said the driver that struck Ramsey had the right of way.

The department urged pedestrians and drivers to recognize the “shared responsibility” for avoiding crashes. They encouraged drivers to be aware of pedestrians near the roadway and pedestrians should adhere to traffic laws.

Pedestrians should also wear bright colors during the day and reflective materials at night, police said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greenville presents draft redistricting map, growth hinders chance of majority-Black districts
Greenville presents draft redistricting map, growth hinders chance of majority-Black districts
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Police find missing child in Greenville
Missing person
Silver Alert issued for missing Asheville man
Greenville presents draft redistricting map, growth hinders chance of majority-Black districts
Greenville presents draft redistricting map, growth hinders chance of majority-Black districts