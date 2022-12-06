Woman dies weeks after being hit crossing Asheville road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman weeks after she was injured.

On Nov. 11, police said Stacie Ramsey was struck by a van crossing the roadway near the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek Road. She was transported to Mission Hospital where she passed away on Dec. 1.

Police said the driver that struck Ramsey had the right of way.

The department urged pedestrians and drivers to recognize the “shared responsibility” for avoiding crashes. They encouraged drivers to be aware of pedestrians near the roadway and pedestrians should adhere to traffic laws.

Pedestrians should also wear bright colors during the day and reflective materials at night, police said.

