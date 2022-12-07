Anderson PD looking for man last seen on Tuesday
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department needs help finding a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday.
Police said Jevorge Bowie was last seen at 1601 South Fant Street wearing grey sweatpants, brown boots, a dark colored outer jacket and a dark colored windbreaker under it.
Bowie could be traveling in a black GMC Yukon, according to the department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number 22-41413.
