Anderson PD looking for man last seen on Tuesday

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department needs help finding a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police said Jevorge Bowie was last seen at 1601 South Fant Street wearing grey sweatpants, brown boots, a dark colored outer jacket and a dark colored windbreaker under it.

Bowie could be traveling in a black GMC Yukon, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number 22-41413.

