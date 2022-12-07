Documentary filmed in NC receives international recognition

QUALLA BOUNDARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A documentary filmed in North Carolina is now receiving international recognition.

The film’s title is translated in English to “What They’ve Been Taught,” and the filmmaker, Brit Hensel, joined Fox Carolina to discuss it. The documentary is a part of the Reciprocity Project.

The Reciprocity Project is a short film series and multimedia platform -- Indigenous-made documentary short films about reciprocity intended to inspire conversation and action on climate.

According to representatives, the Reciprocity Project aims to promote the planet’s healing by embracing Indigenous values systems and recognizing that we are in a relationship with Earth.

The series by Indigenous storytellers and our communities worldwide invites learning from time-honored and current Indigenous ways of being.

Hensel is the first female citizen of the Cherokee nation to have a film screen at the Sundance Film Festival. The film was shot in the Qualla Boundary in North Carolina.

The link to the film can be found here: https://www.reciprocity.org/films/udeyonv

