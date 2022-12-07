Free drive-thru COVID-19, flu vaccinations available in Greenville, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are partnering to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots in Greenville.

Officials said vaccinations are currently available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the McAlister Square/University Center, 225 South Pleasantburg Drive.

An additional day has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the vaccination site closing on Dec. 15.

Officials said children under the age of 16 will need a signature from a parent or guardian to receive their shots.

“We are excited to collaborate with Prisma Health on bringing this vaccination site to the Upstate,” said Patrick Brown, DHEC’s Outbreak Response Manager for the Upstate in a release. “These vaccines are safe and effective and can be taken during the same visit. So, we encourage residents in the area to get a flu shot and their initial COVID-19 vaccination or their next booster to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season.”

COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots are available to anyone 6 months and older.

Officials said both shots take about two weeks to reach maximum effectiveness, meaning a shot of each one this week would provide full protection in time for Christmas.

“Vaccinations are one of the best things you can do to protect yourself and your family,” said Dr. Kerry Sease, medical director of Prisma Health’s Bradshaw Institute for Community Health and Child Advocacy in a release. “We’re proud to partner with DHEC to make these resources available in our communities.”

Visit DHEC’s vaccine pages on COVID-19 and the flu to learn more.

