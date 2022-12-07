First group of SC tax rebates issued, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said the first group of SC tax rebates were issued to those who filed by October 17, 2022.

SCDOR officials said 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates have been issued to eligible taxpayers.

More than 1.39 million rebates over four weeks as direct deposits and paper checks were issued totaling more than $942 million so far officials said.

For more information, visit the SCDOR website.

