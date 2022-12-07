Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County council had a full agenda for their last meeting of the year, Tuesday night. One of the things approved was a request by the Greenville Library Board to purchase a new location for the Pelham Road branch library.

Library Board leaders say the staff has outgrown the Pelham Road location. It’s the oldest facility in the county and there’s just not enough room for the population in that area anymore.

Right now, the library is next to Green Charter School. It first opened there in 1990.The new location is about three miles away, it’s a vacant former Bi-Lo store at the intersection of East North Street and Howell Road.

With council’s approval, now the board can now go forward and finalize the purchase of the property. They’ve been searching for a new location for a while now, and even came close to buying a property for $4.8 million in 2018.

Even though the board is already close to reaching a deal with the property owners, there’s still some inspections that haven’t been completed yet. including an environmental study and an asbestos report. Either way the price tag for renovations is already pretty up there, $6.7 million dollars is the estimated total cost for the land and renovations.

“Everything is high nowadays but relatively speaking I think it’s very reasonable. building the new libraries we have built were also expensive undertakings” said Butch Kirven, Greenville County Councilman.

We did reach out to members of the library system to ask when we could see the move take place, but we have not heard back yet. Kirven says once the board seals the deal on the Bi-Lo property they’ll put the current library lot up for sale.

