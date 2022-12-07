‘Just in time for Christmas’: SC completes first batch of tax rebates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina says it has sent out more than $942 million in tax rebates to all eligible taxpayers who filed state tax returns by Oct. 17.

The state’s Department of Revenue said it finished issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax Rebates to eligible taxpayers in a release on Wednesday.

The agency sent out the rebates over four weeks in the form of direct deposits or paper checks.

“I’m pleased to announce that all of the eligible rebates in the first group are complete, and we have successfully issued more than 1.39 million rebates just in time for Christmas,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “I am extremely grateful to our SCDOR employees and our partners at the State Treasurer’s Office who helped complete this enormous task on time and in smooth fashion.”

Those rebates totaled more than $942 million.

Though all rebates in the first group have been issued, some eligible taxpayers may not have received their rebate yet, depending on bank and mail processing.

If you filed by Oct. 17 and haven’t yet received a rebate:

Be sure you owed state income tax. If you didn’t, you aren’t eligible for a rebate.

Check the status of your rebate online! Visit dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022 to get started. You’ll need your social security number or ITIN and line 10 from your 2021 SC Individual Income Tax Return (SC1040).

If you haven’t received your rebate and the online tool shows that it was issued, allow 30 days after the issued date, then complete and submit the SC3911, Individual Income Tax Refund Tracer.

Taxpayers who have not yet received their rebate check due to a change of address should still complete and submit the SC8822I, Change of Address for Individuals.

Eligible taxpayers who filed or will file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return between Oct. 18 and Feb. 15 will receive their rebate in March.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.