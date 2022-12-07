Man acquitted of murder of 93-year-old woman scheduled to appear in court, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Solicitor’s Office said a man acquitted of a murder in 2020 is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing to be released into the custody of his mother on Thursday.

Jevon Carter was arrested and charged with burglary and the murder of 93-year-old Georgia Mattison in June 2020.

Police said Carter broke into her home on Merlocke Drive and cut her throat with a knife.

Mattison was found dead and stabbed in the neck in the bedroom.

The solicitor’s office said Carter was acquitted of murder due to insanity, but he is scheduled to reappear for a hearing on Thursday, December 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.