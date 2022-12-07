Man acquitted of murder of 93-year-old woman scheduled to appear in court

The Department of Social Services says Jevon Carter is fit to be released back into society
Jevon Carter was arrested in July 2020 for the murder of 93-year-old Georgia Mattison.
Jevon Carter was arrested in July 2020 for the murder of 93-year-old Georgia Mattison.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Solicitor’s Office said a man acquitted of a murder in 2020 is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing to be released into the custody of his mother on Thursday.

Jevon Carter was arrested and charged with burglary and the murder of 93-year-old Georgia Mattison in June 2020.

Police said Carter broke into her home on Merlocke Drive and cut her throat with a knife.

Mattison was found dead and stabbed in the neck in the bedroom.

The solicitor’s office said Carter was acquitted of murder due to insanity, but he is scheduled to reappear for a hearing on Thursday, December 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic arrest image
SBI investigating following firing of detention officer in Buncombe co.
Lantern Lit Streets, Horse-Drawn carriages, and Santa are welcoming in the Christmas Season in...
Fountain Inn Christmas Parade
George Tenney the 3rd of Anderson was sentenced for his role in the U.S. Capitol Riot. This was...
Upstate Man Sentenced in U.S. Capitol Riot
The state of South Carolina says it has sent out more than $942 million in tax rebates to all...
‘Just in time for Christmas’: SC completes first batch of tax rebates