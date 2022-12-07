Man arrested following welfare check on unlawful weapons charge

Larry Griffin, 58
Larry Griffin, 58(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies conducted a welfare check due to a previous domestic violence conviction.

Deputies said 59-year-old Larry Gene Griffin was found inside a pickup truck on Playground Road near Yellow Brick Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

They later learned that Griffin was not allowed to possess a firearm due to this criminal history.

Griffin was arrested on an unlawful weapons charged and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $125,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate man pleads guilty in Capitol riots
Upstate man sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty for actions during Capitol riots, according to officials
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
BCSO find missing 70-year-old woman last seen 3 weeks ago
Emily Hall Tannery
Upstate school employee charged with contributing to delinquency, deputies say
This is a test image
Free drive-thru COVID-19, flu vaccinations available in Greenville, officials say