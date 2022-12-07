Man arrested following welfare check on unlawful weapons charge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies conducted a welfare check due to a previous domestic violence conviction.

Deputies said 59-year-old Larry Gene Griffin was found inside a pickup truck on Playground Road near Yellow Brick Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

They later learned that Griffin was not allowed to possess a firearm due to this criminal history.

Griffin was arrested on an unlawful weapons charged and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $125,000 surety bond.

