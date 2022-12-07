Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville.

There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.

Here’s a list of the shelters in Greenville County:

Miracle Hill Rescue Mission (men only) - 575 W Washington Street

Miracle Hill Shepard’s Gate (women only) - 11 Regency Hill Drive

Miracle Hill Renewal Wade Hampton - 2709 Wade Hampton Blvd

United Ministries - 606 Pendleton Street

Pendleton Place/Youth Shelter - 1133 Pendleton Street

Salvation Army - 417 Rutherford Road

Many of these shelters operate at a limited capacity and some are only open when the weather drops below 40 degrees, while others are only open to youth or woman only.

The Greenville Homeless Alliance is on a mission to create more accessible resources.

The organization works to increase exits from homelessness and also works to reduce barriers to make that exit.

An agency called Impact Greenville works the the alliance by looking at land-use housing and transportation to help people get to and from places whether that’s by Greenlink city buses, walking or bikes.

