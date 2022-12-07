SBI investigating following firing of detention officer in Buncombe co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating after a detention officer was recently terminated.

Deputies said the officer was fired on December 2. They added that the SBI is now conducting an independent investigation.

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Office can’t give any more information about the situation until the investigation is complete.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

