SCHP: Driver dies after hitting another car head-on in Laurens

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a truck was heading west on SC Highway 14 when they attempted to go around another car in a lawful passing zone and hit a driver heading east head-on.

The driver hit head-on was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries while the driver of the truck was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, the driver of the truck has not been identified.

Stay tuned for more updates.

