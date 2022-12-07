Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store.

Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier.

Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator N Duncan at (864) 503-4687 or email nduncan@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case #22111135.

