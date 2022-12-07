Transferpalooza ‘22: Carolina transfer tracker

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 transfer portal officially opened Monday, December 5 and was flooded with athletes looking to make a change in their current college football situation.

While South Carolina benefited greatly from the portal last year, every year has a give and a take.

Here is a running list of Gamecocks in the transfer portal:

R.J. Roderick, Sr. defensive back: Announced his intention to enter the portal during the season, the fifth-year senior started one game this year and appeared in three. He logged seven tackles.

Jordan Davis, R-Fr. offensive tackle: A Georgia native, the redshirt freshman did not appear in any games in his two seasons in Columbia.

Austin Stogner, Sr. tight end: Played in all 12 games for the Gamecocks this year, logging 20 receptions, for 210 yards and one touchdown. He transferred after graduating from Oklahoma last year and made the move with quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Joey Hunter, R-So. cornerback: Saw action in three games this year for the Gamecocks.

Jaheim Bell, Jr. tight end: Came to South Carolina as a three-star recruit, he became a dynamic, multi-threat athlete for the Gamecocks. He had 56 catches for 757 yards and three touchdowns during his three years in Columbia. He also had three scores on 80 carries for 301 yards rushing. Mid-season there were rumblings about the misusage of Bell after he had just nine snaps in South Carolina’s loss to Missouri.

Let the road to greatness continue 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LSXqGUDBIV — Jaheim Bell (@dba_bell) December 6, 2022

Darryle Ware, R-So. linebacker: Spent three seasons with the Gamecocks, the redshirt sophomore played in eight games this year, assisting in one tackle. He played in 20 games over his career in Columbia with 11 career tackles.

Tyrese Ross, R-Sr. safety: Transferred from Washington State in the summer of 2021. He played three seasons in Washington before making the move to Columbia where he saw action in eight games this year.

