Upstate dance studio selling Christmas trees for childhood cancer

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the spirit of giving, the owner of one local dance studio and a former Clemson tiger mascot is selling Christmas trees for a good cause.

Four years ago, The Centre & Co. partnered with the Adam Faulk Tanksley Foundation to sell Christmas trees off their lot with the proceeds going to cancer research each year.

In that time, The Centre & Co.’s owner Jordan Chastain says the studio has raised more than $90,000.

This year, the studio is hoping to pass their goal of $100,000.

“There is a big tree shortage this year and it’s been difficult to get trees but over the last three years we are averaging about $30,000 in tree sells,” said Chastain.

Chastain says the cause is near and dear to his heart after losing family members to cancer.

“My fiancé, Nikki Ward, is an oncology nurse and we are all about finding a cure for [cancer],” said Chastain. “I can lay my head down at night and feel great about a day no matter if we sold two or 200 trees.”

Chastain mentioned their dollar-for-dollar match from the Lavine family. Every dollar spent on the lot is matched for children’s cancer research.

If you are still looking to buy a Christmas tree, stop by The Centre & Co. at 745 Rock Springs Road in Easley. This season they have already sold 175 trees and only have 75 left.

