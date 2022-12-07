Upstate man sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty for actions during Capitol riots, according to officials

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two felony charges for his actions during the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina.

According to the office, 35-year-old George Amos Tenney III pleaded guilty to civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. Court documents state that in December 2020, Tenney made plans to travel to Washington on January 6, 2021, and sent a Facebook message on December 28, 2020, stating the following: “It’s starting to look like we may siege the Capital building and Congress it the electoral votes don’t go right.”

Tenney illegally entered the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, at 2:24 p.m. and tried to open the Rotunda doors to allow other rioters inside. He also had contact with multiple federal employees while doing so.

An officer who was outside tried to push the doors closed, but Tenney pushed against the doors to try to keep them open. An employee of the House Sergeant at Arms then ran towards Tenney, pushing him aside in an effort to close the door. Tenney then grabbed the employee by the shoulder as he and other rioters surrounded the employee, and a heated conversation began.

Tenney continued to stand in the doorway and locked arms with a Capitol Police officer who was just outside the doors. He moved inside towards the Rotunda and yelled “Stand up, Patriots, stand up!”

He then assisted rioters entering the building before pushing another Capitol officer to the side. Tenney was pulled back inside so the Rotunda doors could close to keep other rioters from entering.

He then retreated to the Rotunda and exited the Capitol through a window at about 2:32 p.m.

He was arrested on June 29, 2021, and will be sentenced on October 20, 2022.

Tenney faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison on the civil disorder charge and up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge. The charges also carry potential financial penalties.

According to the office, since January 6, 2021, more than 840 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Tenney was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

