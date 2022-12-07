Upstate school employee charged with contributing to delinquency, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an employee with the Oconee County School District has been arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was contacted Monday, Dec. 5 by an employee of the School District of Oconee County, in regards to unusual behavior between 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery and a minor that was brought to the attention of the school district on Sunday, Dec. 4.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained against Tannery.

Deputies said evidence gathered in the case determined that Tannery exchanged text messages with the child in an attempt to illicit inappropriate responses from the child. The investigation only involved one victim and the victim is a child.

At this time, the officials said they do not believe that any physical acts occurred between Tannery and the child.

Tannery was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 1:48pm Tuesday, Dec. 6 and was released from jail Tuesday afternoon on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The school district said Tannery is no longer employed with the district.

“I am grateful to those involved who acted quickly to ensure the safety of the student, which is our first and foremost priority. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they investigate. Any time an employee fails to fulfill their role, we take it seriously. But when an employee’s actions concern the safety of a child, we act swiftly to prevent any further harm. This case is a great example of why good communication is vital for our schools and community. Any time a student, parent, or staff member has a concern, we implore them to share that concern with school leadership.”

