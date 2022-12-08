2 arrested, 1 on the run after stealing trucks, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two men from Anderson County were arrested for stealing two trucks from a business in November. A third man is still on the run.

The Sherfif’s Office said on the morning of Nov. 23, deputies were called to Pioneer Rural Water District Office located on Highway 24 for reports of two males entering the property and stealing work trucks.

Deputies said Kenneth Robert Clark, Jr., 54, and Steven Louis Garrison, 30, were both booked into the Oconee County Detention Center. Clark has been charged with accessory before fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony. Garrison was charged with grand larceny and malicious injury to property.

Clark, Jr.’s total surety bond amount is a combined $25,000 while the total surety bond amount for Garrison is $150,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies mentioned they need the public’s help finding a third man on outstanding warrants for his involvement in the crime.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Robert Shane Tood of Lollis Road in Belton on grand larceny and malicious inquiry to property in relation to the crime.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 45 year old Robert Shane Todd, please call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

MORE NEWS: ‘I love you BG’: USC’s Dawn Staley reacts to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.