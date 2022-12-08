Coroner: Long time clerk of court, former Anderson mayor passes away

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroners Office said long time clerk of court and former Anderson mayor Richard Shirley passed away overnight.

Officials were called to Mr. Shirley’s home around 11:19 p.m. on Wednesday where he was found in cardiac arrest, according to the coroner. He was taken to AnMed by EMS where he sadly passed away at 1 a.m.

Coroner Greg Shore stated that Richard Shirley has been a long-time public servant for Anderson County and a friend to all that knew him. The death of Richard Shirly will definitely have an impact on our community and he will be sadly missed.

