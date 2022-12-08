Deputies searching for missing teenager in Anderson County

Jamir Hogan
Jamir Hogan(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jamir Hogan, a missing teenager.

Deputies said Hogan was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.

Anyone who knows where Hogan is can call the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip to http://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

