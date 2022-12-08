Deputies searching for missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jamir Hogan, a missing teenager.
Deputies said Hogan was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
Anyone who knows where Hogan is can call the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip to http://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.
