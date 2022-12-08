Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Laila Catoe, a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away earlier today.

Deputies said Catoe was last seen near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.mwearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.

Deputies described Catoe as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 118 pounds with a small cross tattoo on her right forearm. They added that she has black hair, hazel eyes and freckles on her nose.

Anyone who sees Laila is asked to call 911.

