Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST
HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m.

According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about 3.7 miles.

