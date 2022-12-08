Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m.

According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about 3.7 miles.

