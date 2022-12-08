Father and son build strong bond through pickleball

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a sunny October day at Timmons park. Between the white lines of a pickleball court is where we find two fierce competitors: Akan and Selim Malici.

“There is so much about the sport that grips my family.” Akan Malici, Pickleball player, said.

Pickleball has become the father-son duo’s favorite past time.

“It is not just an athletic activity far from it,” Akan Malici said. “It is much more, it is a social opportunity that many people are longing for. It’s a mental relief. It is good for people’s mental health.”

The court is where they bond.

“It’s really fun to do it,” Selim Malici, Pickleball player, said. “Especially when it’s your dad.”

About three years ago, Akan and Selim Malici picked up the pickleball paddles. They were partners and learned the sport together.

“I observed in my son how he has matured where he is calming me down,” Akan Malici said. “It’s not just the father calming down the son anymore. It’s often the son calming down the father and, and, and getting us refocused on the game when I’m nervous.

“You really bond during that time because you see each other struggling and you try and help them,” Selim Malici said. “You end up helping them and it’s really enjoyable to be able to do that with your partner and with your dad.”

The sport has taken the tandem to competitions around the state.

“It’s very nice, especially to win because you’re winning with the person that you spend every day with.” Selim Malici said.

“I can say that it has become one of the highlights in my life, playing together with my son and going to tournaments together and competing there together.” Akan Malici said.

Father and son become teammates between the white lines. It’s created a dynamic Akan and Selim urge more families to experience.

“I’m trying to cherish it as much as I can.” Selim said.

“It’s extraordinarily special, not just for father son, it can be father daughter or mother daughter, mother, any parent with, with any child,” Akan Malici said. “It has created a unique relationship between me and my son, that I will cherish forever.”

Selim’s skills continue to grow. He helps teach youth pickleball classes at Timmons Park. He hopes one day to become a professional pickleball player.

