FBI investigating possible shots fired near plant in Midlands

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said they are aware of reports of gunfire near an electrical plant in the Midlands.

The gunshots were fired near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway, South Carolina, according to the company.

This comes just days after massive blackout in North Carolina.

Officials said no individuals were harmed and no outages were reported.

There is no known property damage at this time.

Officials said they are working closely with the FBI on this issue.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing teenager in Anderson County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Possible shots fired near plant in Midlands
Possible shots fired near plant in Midlands
Fountain Inn parade
Community gathers for Christmas parade in Fountain Inn
WWII veteran remembers service
WWII veteran remembers service 81 years after Pearl Harbor attack
Clemson breaks ground
Clemson breaks ground on new women's sports expansion