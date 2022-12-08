Former Gamecocks quarterback hired as North Alabama QB coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has been hired by the University of North Alabama football program. Head coach Brent Dearmon hired the Spartanburg, SC native to coach the UNA quarterbacks.

Bentley was the 2016 team MVP at South Carolina and was voted team captain in 2017 and 2018, receiving a Southeastern Conference Sportsmanship Award, was MVP of the 2018 Outback Bowl and was a 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist. He started 45 career games on the FBS level and threw for 10,885 yards and 78 touchdowns from 2016-21. He played at South Carolina, Utah and South Alabama.

Since his playing days have ended, Bentley has served as an offensive graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic during the recently completed 2022 season.

”I am extremely blessed and honored for this opportunity,” said Bentley in a UNA statement. “I am excited to be part of something special at UNA. I cannot wait to lead and serve UNA, the Shoals area and the players with a terrific group of men.”

Gamecock fans will remember Bentley entered the scene in 2016, playing in seven games and throwing nine touchdowns. He followed it up with a sophomore campaign that doubled his touchdown total and was highlighted by a performance against Kentucky that saw him go 24-of-36 passing for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In the Gamecocks’ career record books, he ranks second in completion percentage (62.5 percent), third in completions (626) and touchdowns passes (55), fourth in passing yards (7,527) and fifth in total offense (7,670).

