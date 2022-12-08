Mega Millions jackpot reaches $379 mil

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb as it stand at $379 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The winner will have a choice of taking home the $379 million as an annuity or $202.6 million in cash.

“What a tremendous moment that would be to win a jackpot like that,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “For all our players trying for the big jackpot on Friday, make sure to check your tickets carefully after the drawing. Remember there are nine different ways to win.”

Friday’s drawing will take place at 11 p.m.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

