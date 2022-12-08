Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three.

Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina.

This year’s big event is taking place at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville at 220 North Main Street from 8:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.

There will be three stages each in their own ballroom. The DJ room will feature Dzeko, XUITCASECITY, DJ Name Unknown, DJ Hegedus and DJ Payne. The band room will have Stop Light Observations and The Regulars. The piano room will have dueling pianos from Jack N Dianes.

Braxton Wilson with Palmetto Entertainment Production said there will also be all-inclusive spirits and bite, champagne-pouring aerialists, and more.

Dress your best in your favorite formal attire.

Click here to buy tickets.

MORE NEWS: Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies: Missing teen in Rutherford County found safe
Alex Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their...
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motives in murder case
Police lights generic.
Greenville man set to appear in court months after being found not guilty by reason of insanity
Some South Carolina State University
SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting