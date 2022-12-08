Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three.

Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina.

This year’s big event is taking place at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville at 220 North Main Street from 8:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.

There will be three stages each in their own ballroom. The DJ room will feature Dzeko, XUITCASECITY, DJ Name Unknown, DJ Hegedus and DJ Payne. The band room will have Stop Light Observations and The Regulars. The piano room will have dueling pianos from Jack N Dianes.

Braxton Wilson with Palmetto Entertainment Production said there will also be all-inclusive spirits and bite, champagne-pouring aerialists, and more.

Dress your best in your favorite formal attire.

Click here to buy tickets.

