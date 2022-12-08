'I love you BG': USC’s Dawn Staley reacts to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley reacted on Twitter to U.S. officials’ report that Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap Thursday morning.
Staley has not been shy on her support for Griner. The coach wore white long-sleeved T-shirts featuring Brittney Griner’s name and image during a game against Stanford in November.
On Thursday, Staley took to Twitter to comment on the announcement made by American officals:
God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! @brittneygriner is home! I love you BG!— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) December 8, 2022
Griner was released in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to the Associated Press.
MORE NEWS: Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.