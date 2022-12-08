Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community.

Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla Drive. They added that 13 grams of suspected fentanyl, 5 grams of methadone and drug paraphernalia were found during the search.

According to deputies, this search was part of their investigation into a woman who was allegedly selling and delivering fentanyl in Henderson County. The woman, Shannon Puttick, was found at the house and taken into custody by deputies. Deputies said Puttick was charged with the following.

Felony maintain a dwelling for purposes of selling a controlled substance

Two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin

Two counts of felony PWISD sch II controlled subtance

Possession drub paraphernalia

Simple possession of such II controlled substance.

Shannon Puttick (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Puttick is currently at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $422,000 secured bond.

