3 schools in Spartanburg put on lockdown after gunshots at nearby apartment

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said three schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution on Thursday after gunshots were fired at a nearby apartment complex.

Officers said they responded to J C Bull Apartments along Marion Avenue on Thursday after multiple people reported the gunshots. Before officers arrived, dispatch told officers that someone saw the suspects leaving the area in a vehicle. Once officers got to the apartment complex, they found multiple shell casings scattered around the parking lot. They added that they also saw several cars with bullet holes in them.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident, but Spartanburg Preparatory School, Carver Middle School and Mary Wright Elementary School were all briefly put on lockdown while officers investigated.

