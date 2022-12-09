American Airlines announces new nonstop flight from GSP to New York

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - American Airlines announced plans to offer a new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) starting May 5, 2023.

The airlines said it will offer two daily flights to the destination utilizing 76-seat Embraer-175 aircrafts.

“American Airlines is excited to connect Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport with daily nonstop service next summer,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Domestic Network Planning. “This new route strengthens our presence at GSP and we expect this route will appeal to both local residents and visitors to this region of the Palmetto State.”

American Airlines also offers nonstop flights from GSP to Charlote (CLT), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Miami (MIA), Philadelphia (PHL), and Washington D.C. (DCA).

Tickets will be available for sale beginning Saturday, December 10, 2023 and can be purchased here.

