Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning.

Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man pumping gas said the three robbers acted like they were going to shoot him so he fired his own gun into the air.

The three men got into a small white Cadillac without a license plate and shot at the man at the pump as they left.

This is all the information we have at this time.

