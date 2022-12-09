Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County

Karma Ellenburg
Karma Ellenburg(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO at 864-260-4400.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

'Do you see what eye see' silent auction
'Do you see what eye see' silent auction
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Not surprised by generosity’: Upstate mom shares lottery win with sons
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will be in a Colleton County courtroom Friday...
Judge to hear pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday
Police
Extra law enforcement at Upstate school after threat made Friday