Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO at 864-260-4400.

