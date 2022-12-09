Extra law enforcement at Upstate school after threat made Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hillcrest High School announced extra law enforcement has been added Friday morning after reports of a threat made by a student.

Principal Patrick Jarrett said the school received a report that a student made “concerning and potentially threatening” comments to another student.

“While no direct threat was made toward the school, we take all concerning language and potential threats seriously and immediately notified law enforcement and began an investigation,” said Jarrett. “I want to assure you that we are aware of the situation, and we are working with law enforcement to take the appropriate steps to address and resolve this.”

The school will proceed on a normal schedule Friday but out of an abundance of caution and as a standard practice, the principal said will have additional law enforcement and district personnel on campus.

The school said it is aware that rumors about this incident have been circulating among students on social media, which can escalate quickly and may be inaccurate.

“Please remind your child that if they hear something or see something that is concerning, they should report it to a trusted adult or make an anonymous report using the “See Something, Say Something” form on their Chromebook or the school’s website,” said Jarret, “The “See Something, Say Something” protocol that we practice does not mean sharing it on social media with other students because that can further complicate an investigation and understandably create more concern and among other students.”

MORE NEWS: 3 schools in Spartanburg put on lockdown after gunshots at nearby apartment

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.