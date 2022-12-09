Greenville homeless advocates push for homeless court program, similar to Spartanburg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Homeless advocates in Greenville are working to bridge the gaps in opportunities for people experiencing homelessness.

Life on the streets can be a revolving door. Sometimes a cycle in and out of the courtroom.

“A misdemeanor or criminal background on your record can be an impediment to both employment and safe and stable housing” said Susan McLarty, the Coordinator for the Greenville Homeless Alliance.

Along with other obstacles keeping people on the streets, they noticed misdemeanor charges were setbacks too.

“We’re talking about people who may have four pages of misdemeanor charges that can all be removed,” she said, talking about the homeless court program.

The program would give some people the opportunity to have misdemeanors expunged.

“Oftentimes we’re punishing them and then not really providing a path towards restoration and that’s what homeless court does, it provides a second chance,” said Spartanburg Municipal Court Judge, Erika McJimpsey.

The city of Spartanburg put the program in place in 2019. They don’t hold the court sessions in the Municipal Courtroom; instead, they’re held at the Spartanburg Opportunity Center, a place that’s more accessible for people experiencing homelessness.

“It really became extremely frustrating not to be able to offer them anything other than punishment. These individuals were in fact guilty of committing crimes, and oftentimes these crimes are related or impacted by the fact that they were homeless” said Judge McJimpsey.

Crimes like shoplifting, trespassing and disorderly conduct are the most common. The court provides qualifying people with an attorney to identify the root of their issues. And in 6 to 9 months, charges can be erased.

“You see their lives changed, their confidence, their self-esteem. It’s been amazing really to see the turnaround. Individuals who were not employed began to find employment, individuals who were living in instability now being placed in stable housing” she said.

Only certain charges can be erased and only certain people can participate in the program. Spartanburg has helped 20 people since the program started.

Greenville is still in the early stages of establishing the program, but they hope to have it active by the end of 2023.

To find out more about Spartanburg’s program click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.