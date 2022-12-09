Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee.

The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home.

Flash forward two months’ time though, and he took to Twitter to announce he has had a change of heart.

Put my trust in God. Never failed me pic.twitter.com/tDn4buNmmM — JEFE (@TheMazeoBennett) December 9, 2022

“With the recent changes in the coaching staff, me and my family have decided to take a step back and re-evaluate Tennessee and others,” said Bennett. “Tennessee will still be one of my top schools.”

The class of 2024 prospect was collecting attention from countless Power 5 programs before his commitment to the Vols; including Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina, as well as North Carolina, Oregon, Florida State and Miami.

“Hurst my heart to say but I will be decommitting from the University of Tennessee, and reopening my recruitment,” said Bennett on Twitter.

As a junior he made 47 catches for 857 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in 14 games played with the Red Raiders. He added 20 carries for 221 yards and another seven rushing touchdowns.

